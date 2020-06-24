- GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday and broke through the 1.2500 mark.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the positive move.
- Upbeat UK PMI, Johnson’s lockdown easing measures provided an additional boost to the sterling.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some follow-through traction on Tuesday and build on the previous day's goodish recovery move from three-week lows. The US dollar came under some fresh selling pressure after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified that his comments on US-China trade agreement had been taken wildly out of context. The US President Donald Trump provided further assurance and tweeted that the phase-one trade deal with China was still intact. This, in turn, led to a positive turnaround in the equity markets and undermined the USD's perceived safe-haven demand.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by upbeat UK macro data, which showed that manufacturing sector activity moved back into the expansion territory in June. In fact, the flash version of the UK Manufacturing PMI jumped to 50.1 during the reported month from May's final reading of 40.7. Adding to this, the gauge for the UK services sector also surpassed consensus estimates and climbed to 47 in June from 29 previous. This, along with stronger-than-expected PMI reports from the Eurozone revived hopes for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and remained supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Meanwhile, the sterling got an additional boost after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced relaxing of lockdown measures in England. The new rules will be applicable from 4 July and will allow tourism, hospitality, cinemas, galleries, libraries in England to reopen for business. The strong intraday positive move took along some short-term trading stops near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which coincided with a short-term descending trend-line resistance extending from three-month tops set on June 10. The pair subsequently climbed to weekly tops during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit bulls took a brief pause near mid-1.2500s.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its positive move, rather witnessed a modest pullback from the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 led up. The mentioned hurdle, around mid-1.2500s, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough would set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark, towards testing 23.6% Fibo. level around the 1.2635-40 region. Some follow-through strength will negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the pair.
On the flip side, the mentioned trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.2500 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the slide near the 1.2440 region (50% Fibo. level). That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 mark and head towards challenging weekly lows, around the 1.2335 region. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. support region, which if broken decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
