GBP/USD analysis: Bulls struggle to make it through 1.2760 supply zone, ignore persistent USD selling

- Bulls struggle to capitalize on the prevailing USD selling bias.
- No-deal Brexit fears seemed to cap any meaningful up-move.
- Tuesday’s key focus will be on speeches by FOMC members.
The US Dollar remained depressed on the first trading day of a new week amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates before the end of the year. The GBP/USD pair, however, failed to capitalize on the broad-based USD weakness and continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.2760 supply zone. Given that the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson has cleared its stance to leave the EU on October 31, growing fears of a no-deal Brexit seemed to the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keeping a lid on any subsequent up-move.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned amid the prevailing USD selling bias, though bulls are likely to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Tuesday's economic docket features the release of UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey for June, which will be followed by the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, Richmond Manufacturing PMI and new home sales data from the US. This along with speeches by influential FOMC members, including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair and the 1.2760 region remains a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might now set the stage for a strong follow-through up-move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route the next major supply zone near the 1.2840-45 region.
Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance area now seems to find immediate support near the 1.2700 round figure mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2650-40 horizontal support. A follow-through selling has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging the 1.2600 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid for fifth straight day ahead of Fed speak
EUR/USD is extending the four-day winning streak with markets offering US Dollars amid a rally in gold prices. EUR/USD's impending move toward 1.16, as called by technical charts, will likely gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut expectations with dovish comments later today.
GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA
Even with the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterating his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade on the front foot near 1.2750 heading into the London open on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather as risk aversion holds the spotlight
Be it the latest downbeat print of the US activity data or the US-Iran tension, not to forget uncertainty surrounding the G20, risk aversion holds the spotlight. The USD/JPY pair dropped to a fresh 24-week low of 106.78 before recovering to near 107 handle.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.
Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs
Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech