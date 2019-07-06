GBP/USD analysis: Bulls struggle below 1.2750 critical resistance, NFP eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit the upside remained capped near the 1.2745-50 supply zone. Firming market expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year, coupled with the post-ECB spike in the shared currency exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar and remained supportive of the up-move amid absent negative UK political and Brexit headlines.

The USD selling pressure remained unabated following a minor disappointment from second-tier US economic releases. Data released on Thursday showed that the US trade deficit narrowed a bit to $50.8 in April but was slightly higher than $50.7 expected. Adding to this, initial weekly jobless claims remained unchanged at 218K during the week ended May 31 as against expected dip to 215K.

The pair oscillated in a familiar trading range through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to the next big event risk - the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, for some fresh impetus. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 185K new jobs in May and the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a nearly five-decade low level of 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the key focus will be on average hourly earnings - forecasted to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.2% yearly rate. Given the disappointment from the latest ADP report, investors already seemed to have priced in a softer reading. Hence, any positive surprise might be enough to trigger a short-term USD rally and prompt some fresh selling around the major.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair, except that the 1.2745-50 region now becomes an important pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering and lift the pair further towards the 1.2800 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with a previous strong horizontal support break-point, which if cleared should pave the way for an additional recovery towards the 1.2860-65 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2670-65 region, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 1.2600 handle and retest last week's swing low support near the 1.2560 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.