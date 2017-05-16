GBP/USD analysis: bulls side-lined ahead of elections
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2917
The British Pound failed to gather momentum from higher-than-expected April inflation figures, ending the day anyway with modest gains at 1.2917. UK inflation surpassed market's consensus in beyond, printing a whopping 2.7% yearly basis, above the 2.6% expected and previous 2.3%. When compared to the previous month, inflation advanced 0.5%, surpassing the 0.4% forecast. Producer prices inflation was also higher than expected, with factory output prices up by 0.5% in the same month, and by 3.6% yearly basis, matching previous month's figures, but above the 3.4% expected. Higher inflation usually means that the BOE would be a step closer to rising rates, triggering a rally in the GBP, but uncertainty surrounding the Brexit and the upcoming elections maintained investors side-lined this time. The pair has traded as high as 1.2957 and as low as 1.2865, with the daily candle presenting a limited body, a sign of the uncertainty surrounding the pair. Short term, the pair retains the neutral stance seen on previous updates, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep hovering around their mid-lines with no certain directional strength, whilst the price settled a few pips above a modestly bearish 20 SMA.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.2995 1.3040
