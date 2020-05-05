GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday amid resurgent USD demand.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment extended some support and helped regain traction.

Tuesday's final UK Services PMI and US ISM PMI eyed for some meaningful trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Monday. A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus overshadowed the recent optimism about the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world. This, in turn, dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and boosted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting pressure on the major.

Adding to this, increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom, coupled with the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations further took its toll on the sterling. The pair dropped to three-day lows, albeit once again showed some resilience near the 1.2400 round-figure mark amid a late rebound in the US equity markets. The pair built on the overnight bounce and gained some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets.

As governments eased coronavirus-induced lockdowns, investors now seemed to price in the idea that the worst is behind and things are improving. This, in turn, undermined demand for traditional safe-haven currencies and lifted the pair back above mid-1.2400s. Market participants now look forward to the final version of the UK Services PMI for some impetus. Later during the North-American session, the release of the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of buying interest near the 1.2400 pivotal support still favours bullish traders and points to the resumption of the recent bullish trend. Hence, a move back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark, en-route the 1.2520 supply zone, looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will reinforce the bullish outlook and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards challenging 200-day SMA, around the 1.2640-45 region, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

On the flip side, the 1.2400 mark might continue to act as strong immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards intermediate support near the 1.2355-50 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2300 mark and failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias, paving the way for a further near-term depreciating move.