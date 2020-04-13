GBP/USD caught some fresh bids and rallies past the 1.2500 mark on Monday.

The prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive of the positive momentum.

Concerns over coronavirus crisis might cap gains amid holiday-thinned liquidity.

The GBP/USD pair added to last week's move up and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The British pound retained its positive mood and was being supported by the fact that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Sunday, one week after he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. The intraday momentum got an additional boost in the wake of the prevailing bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement last week to provide additional loans of up to $2.3 trillion to support the economy.

The pair broke through a key hurdle near the 1.2480-85 supply zone and jumped to one-month tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The market concerns were further fueled after China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks. Fears about the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in China led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which benefitted the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

This comes amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of Easter Monday holiday in most European markets, which further collaborated towards capping gains. Moreover, market participants might also prefer to wait for additional signs that the pandemic may be reaching its peak soon before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained break through an important barrier and a subsequent acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark seems to have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. However, slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets. Hence, any further positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near 50-day SMA, around the 1.2585 region. That said, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark, towards testing the very important 200-day SMA, around mid-1.2600s.

On the flip side, the previous strong resistance break-point near the 1.2485-80 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might trigger some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards retesting the 1.2400 round-figure mark. This is followed by support near the 1.2365-60 region, which if broken will indicate the emergence of some fresh bearish pressure and force the pair to resume its prior/well-established bearish trend.