GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Wednesday and rallied to fresh weekly tops.

Expectations of an imminent Brexit deal provided a strong boost to the British pound.

Fading demand for the safe-haven USD remained supportive of the strong move up.

The British pound strengthened across the board and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly tops on Wednesday amid expectations of an imminent Brexit deal. A sudden pickup in demand for the sterling was led by reports that the EU member states have been told by the European Commission to be ready for a meeting on Thursday morning for the provisional application of the new trade deal with the UK. The pair rallied around 225 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by the reopening of UK-France border.

The move signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK. The pair shot to an intraday high level of 1.3570, albeit trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains on contradictory headlines. A source at the EU's executive Commission said talks were still underway. Adding to this, the British government source was also cautious and said that negotiations were ongoing. Nevertheless, investors remain convinced about the prospects for a deal and now wait for an official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the developments overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill and provided a modest lift to investors' confidence. This, in turn, prompted some fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the major. The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Wednesday's better-than-expected US economic releases – headline Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.

The pair settled around 85 pips off daily tops but managed to regain traction during the Asian session amid hopes that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce a deal on Thursday. That said, there is very little time left for the EU members to scrutinize the deal and ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31. The accord, would, however, be applied on a provisional basis and the clarity should continue to underpin the pound and driving the pair higher in the pre-holiday thin liquidity conditions.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the momentum seems strong enough to push the pair further beyond the 1.3600 mark, towards testing last week’s swing highs, around the 1.3625 region. The latter coincides with the top end of a three-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, in turn, should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the pair and assist bulls to aim to reclaim the 1.3700 mark for the first time since May 2018.

On the flip side, the key 1.3500 psychological mark might now protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.3480-75 horizontal support. Any subsequent fall might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3435 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 1.3400 round-figure mark.