- GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Wednesday and rallied to fresh weekly tops.
- Expectations of an imminent Brexit deal provided a strong boost to the British pound.
- Fading demand for the safe-haven USD remained supportive of the strong move up.
The British pound strengthened across the board and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly tops on Wednesday amid expectations of an imminent Brexit deal. A sudden pickup in demand for the sterling was led by reports that the EU member states have been told by the European Commission to be ready for a meeting on Thursday morning for the provisional application of the new trade deal with the UK. The pair rallied around 225 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by the reopening of UK-France border.
The move signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK. The pair shot to an intraday high level of 1.3570, albeit trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains on contradictory headlines. A source at the EU's executive Commission said talks were still underway. Adding to this, the British government source was also cautious and said that negotiations were ongoing. Nevertheless, investors remain convinced about the prospects for a deal and now wait for an official confirmation.
Meanwhile, the developments overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill and provided a modest lift to investors' confidence. This, in turn, prompted some fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the major. The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Wednesday's better-than-expected US economic releases – headline Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
The pair settled around 85 pips off daily tops but managed to regain traction during the Asian session amid hopes that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce a deal on Thursday. That said, there is very little time left for the EU members to scrutinize the deal and ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31. The accord, would, however, be applied on a provisional basis and the clarity should continue to underpin the pound and driving the pair higher in the pre-holiday thin liquidity conditions.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the momentum seems strong enough to push the pair further beyond the 1.3600 mark, towards testing last week’s swing highs, around the 1.3625 region. The latter coincides with the top end of a three-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, in turn, should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the pair and assist bulls to aim to reclaim the 1.3700 mark for the first time since May 2018.
On the flip side, the key 1.3500 psychological mark might now protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.3480-75 horizontal support. Any subsequent fall might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3435 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recedes from 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold battles key $1880 hurdle, with eyes on $1900
Gold looks to build onto Wednesday's rally, eyeing the $1900 threshold. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus lift the market mood, down the US dollar. EU-UK announcement, US Congress moves awaited amid pre-Christmas light trading.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.