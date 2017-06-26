GBP/USD analysis: bulls seem ready to give up

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2714

The GBP/USD pair advanced to a fresh 1-week high of 1.2759, but closed the day pretty much unchanged when compared to Friday's close, with the Pound unable to sustain gains, despite news showing that the DUP agreed to support PM May's conservative minority government. To secure support, Theresa May has promised £1bn of extra spending and new tax powers to Northern Ireland, dropping at the same time changes in pensions and winter fuel payments within the Tories' manifesto. While the outcome of this deal clearly helps PM May in her upcoming Brexit negotiations, the inner battle is far from over in the UK, with Labor claiming the deal was not in the national interest. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that intraday slides were contained by buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, now around 1.2705 the immediate support, whilst the Momentum indicator remains directionless within positive territory, and the RSI retreats, currently around 52, overall suggesting the pair can end its rallying streak this Tuesday.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2665 1.2635

Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2840

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD