Brexit optimism underpinned the sterling and assisted GBP/USD to gain traction on Tuesday.

The lack of progress on key sticking points held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.

A softer tone surrounding the USD remained supportive ahead of the UK inflation figures.

A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Tuesday and climb beyond mid-1.3200s. Another promising development in late-stage vaccine trials for the highly contagious coronavirus disease dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and extended some initial support to the major. The greenback further pressured by weaker-than-expected US monthly retails sales figures, which came in to show a modest 0.3% growth in October. Meanwhile, the core reading also fell short of market expectations and increased by 0.1% during the reported month.

Adding to this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there was a long way to go to economic recovery and also warned about the significant downside risk amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States. This comes on the back of growing market concerns about the potential economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. This, along with the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive and remained supportive of the pair's positive move amid hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU.

Reports indicated that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week. However, contradictory briefings suggest that talks could fail as negotiators are yet to find a compromise on key sticking points, including fisheries. This, in turn, held investors from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Nevertheless, the pair held on to its modest gains for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus.

Given that the Bank of England is ready to push interest rates into negative territory, Wednesday's UK CPI figures, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, traders will also take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront resistance near the 1.3300 round-figure mark. This is followed by a strong barrier marked by the top boundary of a short-term ascending trend-channel, around the 1.3340 region. A sustained breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the positive momentum. The pair might then aim to surpass the 1.3400 mark and test September monthly swing highs resistance, around the 1.3480 region, en-route the 1.3500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3200 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Dips below the said level might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3165-60 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3115-1.3100 support zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the key 1.3000 level.