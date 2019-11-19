Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives continue to underpin the GBP.

Renewed trade pessimism undermined the USD and remained supportive.

The buying interest around the British pound remained unabated on the first day of a new trading week and lifted the GBP/USD pair to four-week tops, closer to the key 1.30 psychological mark. The pair added to last week's positive move and gained some follow-through traction amid increasing chances of a majority for the ruling Conservative party at the upcoming UK snap election on December 12. The odds increased further after the Brexit Party on Friday decided to step down from the closely contested Labour-held seats.

Weaker USD adds to the positive mood

Apart from the UK political optimism, the intraday positive momentum was further supported by some renewed US dollar selling bias. Against the backdrop of Friday's generally disappointing US manufacturing data, the greenback lost some additional ground after CNBC reported that China is pessimistic about agreeing to a deal with the United States. Receding hopes for a preliminary trade deal between the world's two largest economies hurt the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields and exerted some additional pressure on the buck.



Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize and the momentum faltered just ahead of the 1.30 handle in reaction to comments from the European Union (EU), saying that the UK PM Johnson will get only “bare bones” trade deal from Brussels next year or none at all. Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest gains for the fourth consecutive session and held steady above mid-1.2900s through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling.



From the US, the release of housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – along with scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North-American session on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday broke through a one-month-old descending trend-channel and hence, seems set to build on its recent appreciating move. A sustained strength beyond the 1.30 mark will further reinforce the bullish bias and lift the pair further towards the 1.3045-50 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle before the pair eventually aims to test May monthly swing highs resistance near the 1.3175 region.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below mid-1.2900s is likely to find some support ahead of the 1.2900 handle, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downfall could get extended further, albeit might attract some decent buying interest and remain limited near the trend-channel support, around mid-1.2700s.