GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls pause ahead of 1.2600 mark; focus on Brexit talks, Sunak’s speech

- GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and rallied around 130 pips on Tuesday.
- Concerns about rising coronavirus cases underpinned the safe-haven USD and capped gains.
- Investors now eye UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s speech and Brexit headlines for some impetus.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 130 pips from daily swing lows and jumped to three-week tops on Tuesday. The pair initially edged lower to the 1.2460 region amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by growing worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections. Investors remain concerned that the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures and delay economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback.
The early downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some aggressive bids despite persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. It is worth recalling that the UK and the EU have struggled to find a compromise on key sticking issues including the level playing field and fisheries. As the UK and the EU negotiating teams prepared to get post-Brexit talks underway, the British pound strengthened across the board and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair.
The strong positive move ran out of the steam just ahead of the 1.2600 mark and the pair finally settled around 50 pips off daily tops. The pair now seems to have stabilised around mid-1.2500s as investors await fresh updates on the post-Brexit talks before placing any directional bets. Apart from this, Wednesday's key focus will be on the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's speech. Sunak is reported to announce £2 billion funding to cover 'hundreds of thousands' of work placements, which might influence the sentiment surrounding the British pound and produce some trading opportunities amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday broke through an intermediate resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2813-1.2252 corrective slide. The subsequent positive move stalled near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2600 mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2685 region. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2700 mark should assist the pair to retest the recent daily closing highs resistance near the 1.2645 region.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2530 area (50% Fibo. level) might now be seen as a buying opportunity and seems more likely to remain limited near the 1.2500-1.2490 region. This is closely followed by the overnight lows, around the 1.2460 region, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might now turn the pair vulnerable to retest sub-1.2400 levels – 23.6% Fibo. support.
