GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls on the defensive amid fresh concerns about coronavirus pandemic

Investors digested the news that the UK PM Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care.

GBP/USD staged a strong recovery of over 200 pips amid a broad-based USD weakness.

The uptick faltered ahead of the 1.2400 mark as coronavirus pandemic worries returned.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Tuesday and rallied around 220 pips from the Asian session swing lows to near two-week lows. The British pound witnessed some selling during the early trading action on Tuesday after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. However, a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment, amid signs that the pandemic may be reaching its peak, undermined the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and extended some initial support.

The uptick got an additional boost after the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab provided an update on Johnson's condition and said that he is not on a ventilator. The spokesman further added that the PM is receiving standard oxygen treatment and does not require mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. The pair jumped to an intraday high level of 1.2384 but lacked any follow-through, rather started losing momentum amid fresh coronavirus concerns. Investors returned to safe-havens in the wake of increasing numbers of fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the focus remains on the overall coronavirus pandemic situations, the pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday and retreated back below the 1.2300 round-figure mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, fresh updates on Johnson's medical condition will play a key role in driving the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling. Apart from this, the release of the FOMC meeting minutes will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained weakness back below the 1.2300-1.2285 region might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2225 intermediate support en-route the 1.2200 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-1.2100 levels with some intermediate support near weekly lows, around the 1.2165 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2375-85 region might continue to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2400 round-figure mark. A sustained strength above the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further the 1.2475-85 heavy supply zone, which seems more likely to keep a lid on any further positive move.