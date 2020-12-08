GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls on the defensive ahead of pivotal Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

GBP/USD edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.

Uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal kept the GBP bulls on the defensive.

COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and added to the softer tone.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 1.3225 region, or over two-week lows and witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday. The pair remained depressed through the first half of the European trading action and was pressured by persistent uncertainty over the outcome of a post-Brexit trade deal. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said on Monday that significant differences remain open on the three key outstanding issues – level playing field, governance and fisheries.

Apart from Brexit doldrums, concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 infections extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This was further cited as another factor that contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. However, expectations that US lawmakers will agree to an emergency coronavirus stimulus plan held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Meanwhile, investors remain optimistic about the possibility of a last-minute Brexit deal. This was evident from relatively small losses in the GBP/USD pair. That said, should talks end without an agreement, the pair is more likely to extend its recent sharp pullback from the highest level since May 2018, around the 1.3535-40 region touched last Friday. Hence, the key focus will remain on developments surrounding the Brexit saga, which will continue to play a dominant role in driving the sentiment surrounding the British pound.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slump below the 1.3300-1.3290 horizontal support added credence to last week’s false breakout through over two-month-old ascending trend-channel. However, the emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution for bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained weakness back below the mentioned region before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards the 1.3225 region. This is followed by support near the 1.3200 mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the corrective slide.

On the flip side, the 1.3400-1.3410 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair back towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative bias. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 1.3600 mark for the first time since May 2018.