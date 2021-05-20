GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls losing momentum on Fed's tapering hints, 1.4100 holds the key

A goodish USD rebound prompted some profit-taking around GBP/USD on Wednesday.

A hawkish surprise from the FOMC meeting minutes provided an additional lift to the USD.

A modest pullback in the US bond yields capped gains for the USD and helped limit losses.

A combination of factors assisted the US dollar to stage a goodish rebound from multi-month lows and prompted some profit-taking around the GBP/USD pair on Wednesday. A generally weaker risk tone – as depicted by a sharp pullback in the global equity markets – forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven USD. This comes on the back of a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further acted as a tailwind for the greenback.

Bulls largely shrugged off stronger than expected UK inflation figures. In fact, the annual rate of inflation in the UK more than doubled from 0.7% in March, to 1.5% YoY in April. Adding to this, core CPI rose to 1.3% YoY from 1.1% in March, while the Producer Price Index surpassed market expectations and came in at 3.9% YoY. The data, however, did not show signs of a sustained overshoot in prices and failed to provide any impetus to the British pound.

Meanwhile, the intraday USD buying picked up pace after the minutes of the April FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers discussed QE tapering. A number of participants said that a discussion about adjusting the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate at some point if the economy continued to make rapid progress towards the Committee’s goals. A hawkish surprise triggered another round of selling in the bond market and provided an additional lift to the USD.

The pair dropped over 100 pips intraday and eroded a major part of its weekly gains to the highest level since February. The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, and the pair, so far, has managed to defend the 1.4100 mark. The overnight modest rebound in the US equity markets held traders from placing any aggressive bets around the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to edge higher during the Asian session on Thursday.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – will be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, the US bond yields will also influence the USD and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its recent upward trajectory near a resistance marked by the top boundary of an over one-month-old ascending channel. The mentioned barrier, currently around 1.4230-35 region, coincides with YTD tops and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. In the meantime, the 1.4160-65 region, followed by the 1.4200 mark could hinder any intraday positive move.

On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 1.4100 mark might trigger some technical selling and drag the pair towards the 1.4045 horizontal support. Any subsequent decline might continue to find decent support near the 1.4000 psychological mark, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the ascending channel support. Some follow-through selling will negate any positive bias and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.