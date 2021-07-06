GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls looking to seize control, await a move beyond 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD gained traction for the third consecutive session and shot to over one week tops.

The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the sterling.

Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike weighed on the USD and remained supportive.

The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's bounce from the lowest level since April 15. An unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate overshadowed the big beat on the headline NFP print and eased market fears about an earlier than anticipated policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the US dollar and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. The British pound was further supported by an upward revision of the UK Services PMI and the optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

In fact, the gauge measuring business activity in the UK services sector was finalized at 62.4 for June as against 61.7 estimated previously. This was slightly lower than 62.9 recorded in May but was still the second-higher reading since October 2013. Separately, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans for the final step of lifting lockdown on Monday. Johnson announced that all restrictive measures would be lifted on July 19, including regulations mandating face masks and social distancing rules. Johnson further added that people will no longer be instructed to work from home and that there will be no limits on how many people can meet socially, or where they can meet.

The combination of factors remained supportive of the positive momentum for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and pushed the pair to over one-week tops during the Asian session. The pair inched back closer to the 1.3900 mark as market participants now look forward to the UK Construction PMI for a fresh impetus. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's release of the FOMC June monetary policy meeting minutes.

It is worth recalling that the Fed surprised investors at the end of the June meeting and brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike. The minutes will now be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook. This will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday confirmed a bullish breakout through a near two-week-old descending trend channel. A subsequent move beyond the 1.3850 confluence region suggests that the pair might have bottomed out near the 1.3730 area. From current levels, some follow-through buying beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.4000-1.3732 downfall, around the 1.3900 mark will set the stage for additional near-term gains. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3925-30 supply zone and aim back to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide now seems to find decent support near the 1.3850 region, which coincides with 50-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3835 region, below which the pair could drop to test the 1.3800 mark. The latter marks another confluence comprising the 23.6% Fibo. level and the descending channel resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the mentioned support will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.