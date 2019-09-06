Increasing odds of a soft-Brexit remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.

Upbeat US economic data-led modest USD rebound kept a lid on any further gains.

Investors now look forward to US jobs report/Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair added to its strong recovery gains recorded in the past two trading sessions and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid receding fears of a no-deal Brexit. The British Pound remained well supported by the fact that the UK Parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that would require PM Johnson to ask the European Union (EU) to delay Brexit for three months beyond October 31 in the case a new deal is not achieved by the deadline. The UK lawmakers had also rejected Johnson's first push for a vote on an early election.

Brexit optimism continues to underpin GBP

On Thursday, Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson resigned from the government and gave another blow to the PM, who has no majority and already lost three critical votes this week in the Parliament. The latest development further increased odds of a soft Brexit, which coupled with a follow-through US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops further fueled the positive momentum and pushed the pair to over one-month high level of 1.2354.



However, optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks, which led to a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, helped ease the recent USD bearish pressure. Bond yields rallied further in reaction to Thursday's upbeat US economic releases - ADP report and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - and provided a goodish intraday lift to the greenback, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any further gains for the major, at least for the time being.



The pair held steady through the Asian session on Friday as the market focus now shifts to the release of official US monthly jobs data - popularly known as NFP. The report is expected to show that the US economy added 158K new jobs in August and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings are seen rising by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the US session, which might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Thursday managed to decisively breakthrough and find acceptance above a short-term descending trend-line – extending from mid-July. Hence, the short-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent sharp recovery move from nearly three-year lows touched on Tuesday. Sustained move beyond the overnight swing higher – around the 1.2355 region – will reaffirm the bullish outlook and assist the pair to aim towards the 1.2400 round figure mark, which if conquered will pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.2300 handle, below which the pair might head back towards testing the mentioned trend-line resistance breakpoint – around the 1.2245 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2210-1.2200 strong horizontal support, which should act as a near-term bottom amid the latest Brexit optimism.