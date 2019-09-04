GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2220
- UK PM Johnson defeated in Parliament, menacing to call for a general election.
- BOE’s Carney said that the central bank won’t intervene the market to control Pound swings.
- GBP/USD struggling with 1.2200 ahead of fresh Brexit developments.
The Sterling continued advancing against most major rivals on hopes MPs will be able to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2230 after UK PM Boris Johnson was defeated in Parliament Tuesday. MPs are working against the clock to prevent a no-deal Brexit, while PM Johnson menaced to call for a general election on October 15 if Parliament succeeds in blocking his plans. Opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, stated that he won’t back Johnson election’s plan unless a no-deal Brexit is averted.
Parliament delays Brexit, PM calls for election
The Parliament approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least January 31, 2020, which is now going into the House of Lords. UK PM Johnson quickly responded by calling for elections on October 15, claiming that the delay will effectively end Brexit negotiations. Meanwhile, BOE’s Governor Mark Carney testified before the Treasury Committee as part of the central bank’s inflation report hearings. Among other things, he said that "if you look through underlying trend, our judgment is that economy is growing very weakly, close to zero," and that the central bank won’t intervene the market to control Pound swings. The UK Markit Services PMI for August came in at 50.6, worse than the 51.0 expected, although speculative interest is focused on Brexit woes. There won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, battling with the 1.2200 figure and short-term bullish. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, a few pips above the 200 SMA for the first time in a week, while technical indicators are partially losing their upward strength near overbought levels. The 1.2250 price zone has probed strong in the past, and the pair would need to surpass it to be able to extend its gains.
Support levels: 1.2165 1.2130 1.2085
Resistance levels: 1.2250 1.2290 1.2320
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550
Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields.