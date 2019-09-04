GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2220

UK PM Johnson defeated in Parliament, menacing to call for a general election.

BOE’s Carney said that the central bank won’t intervene the market to control Pound swings.

GBP/USD struggling with 1.2200 ahead of fresh Brexit developments.

The Sterling continued advancing against most major rivals on hopes MPs will be able to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2230 after UK PM Boris Johnson was defeated in Parliament Tuesday. MPs are working against the clock to prevent a no-deal Brexit, while PM Johnson menaced to call for a general election on October 15 if Parliament succeeds in blocking his plans. Opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, stated that he won’t back Johnson election’s plan unless a no-deal Brexit is averted.

Parliament delays Brexit, PM calls for election

The Parliament approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least January 31, 2020, which is now going into the House of Lords. UK PM Johnson quickly responded by calling for elections on October 15, claiming that the delay will effectively end Brexit negotiations. Meanwhile, BOE’s Governor Mark Carney testified before the Treasury Committee as part of the central bank’s inflation report hearings. Among other things, he said that "if you look through underlying trend, our judgment is that economy is growing very weakly, close to zero," and that the central bank won’t intervene the market to control Pound swings. The UK Markit Services PMI for August came in at 50.6, worse than the 51.0 expected, although speculative interest is focused on Brexit woes. There won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK this Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, battling with the 1.2200 figure and short-term bullish. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, a few pips above the 200 SMA for the first time in a week, while technical indicators are partially losing their upward strength near overbought levels. The 1.2250 price zone has probed strong in the past, and the pair would need to surpass it to be able to extend its gains.

Support levels: 1.2165 1.2130 1.2085

Resistance levels: 1.2250 1.2290 1.2320