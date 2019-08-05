US-China trade war fears prompt USD long-unwinding trade and extended some support.

Rising odds of a no-deal Brexit held the GBP bulls on the defensive and capped further gains.

Traders now eye UK services PMI for some impetus ahead of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

The GBP/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.2100 handle and staged a modest rebound on Friday amid a follow-through US Dollar pullback from two-year tops. With investors looking past last week's hawkish rate cut by the Fed, mounting worries of US-China trade tensions prompted some aggressive USD long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the major. It is worth reporting that the US President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly decided to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of the remaining China imports, ending a month-long trade truce.



Adding to this, China's pledge to retaliate to the new US tariffs resurfaced concerns over a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The global flight to safety led to a free-fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the greenback demand and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's modest uptick. Meanwhile, the USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, showing that the economy added 164K new jobs in July and average hourly earnings recorded a stronger-than-expected growth of 0.3% in July.



However, persistent no-deal Brexit fears held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any strong follow-through, with the pair holding well within its previous session's broader trading range. The Sunday Telegraph reported that UK PM Boris Johnson's senior adviser - Dominic Cummings, had said lawmakers will not be able to stop a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 by bringing a vote of no confidence. On the other hand, the health policy chief for the main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday that there will be opportunities in September for lawmakers to stop Britain from leaving the EU without a deal, which helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.



Moving ahead, apart from the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines, Monday's release of the UK services PMI will influence the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI, will further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the first day of a new week.



From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair, except that the bulls have managed to defend the 1.2100 handle on a daily closing basis. Given the recent bearish breakthrough a five-month-old descending trend-channel, the set-up remains in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling below the 1.2100 handle before traders start positioning for an eventual drop towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.



On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2185-90 region, which is followed by the 1.2200 round figure mark and the 1.2225-30 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the mentioned trend-channel support breakpoint, currently near the 1.2300 handle.