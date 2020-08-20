GBP/USD stages a modest bounce from weekly lows set earlier this Thursday.

The post-FOMC minutes USD uptick lacked any strong follow-through buying.

Investors await updates on Brexit talks before placing any fresh directional bets.

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip to weekly lows and edged higher during the early European session on Thursday. The uptick assisted the pair to recover a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide around 175 pips from YTD tops. As investors looked past Wednesday's less dovish FOMC meeting minutes, the US dollar struggled to attract any strong follow-through buying amid the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures.

Adding to this, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping the upside for the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the pair to gain some traction. However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment extended some support to the USD's relative safe-haven status. This comes as investors await fresh updates on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, which might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the pair.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the British pound. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair showed some resilience near the 1.3070-65 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Some follow-through selling below the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the fall towards the 1.3030-25 horizontal support en-route the key 1.3000 psychological mark. Subsequent weakness below monthly swing lows, around the 1.2980 region might turn the pair vulnerable to extend the corrective slide further towards the 1.2900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate strong resistance is pegged near the 1.3140-50 region and is followed by the 1.3175-80 supply zone. Above the mentioned hurdles, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.3200 round-figure mark and aim to test December 31 swing highs near the 1.3285 region.