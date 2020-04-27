GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, 1.2470 to act as stiff resistance

GBP/USD gained some follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.

A modest USD pullback helped offset renewed Brexit uncertainty and remained supportive.

Bulls are likely to take a brief pause near an ascending trend-line, around 1.2470 area.

The GBP/USD pair staged a goodish intraday bounce on Friday and settled around 75 pips off daily swing lows – sub-1.2300 levels touched in the aftermath of disappointing UK retail sales figures for March. The US dollar failed to preserve its early gains to 2-1/2 week tops, rather witnessed a modest pullback following the release of dismal US macro data. In fact, the Durable Goods Orders recorded the biggest slide since 2014 and fell by 14.4% in March, while core orders also dropped 0.2% inter-month.

This comes amid a mild recovery in the global risk sentiment, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some intraday short-covering move around the major. The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and seemed rather unaffected uncertainty over the severity of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom.

The pair gained some follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and even shrugged off the UK government’s stand on Brexit, refusing to extend the transition period beyond the end of this year. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release either from the UK or the US. Hence, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to drive the broader market risk sentiment. This coupled with Brexit-related headlines will influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained strength back above 200-hour SMA might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. However, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance around the 1.2470 region, marking a near one-week-old ascending trend-line. This is closely followed by the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2520-25 region and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark en-route monthly tops, around the 1.2645-50 area.

On the flip side, the 1.2400 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2340-35 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.2300 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels, leading to a subsequent fall below the 1.2280-75 area might prompt some fresh technical selling and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move. The downward trajectory might then expose the 1.2200 mark before the pair eventually drops to monthly lows support, around the 1.2165 region.