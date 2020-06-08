GBP/USD Analysis: Bullish trend remains unabated despite Brexit concerns, modest USD rebound

GBP/USD continued scaling higher on Friday and shot to the highest level since March 11.

The strong move up seemed unaffected by a strong intraday pickup in the USD demand.

Bulls even shrugged off concerns about the lack of progress in the post-Brexit negotiations.

The GBP/USD pair added to its recent strong gains and continued gaining positive traction on the last trading day of the week. The momentum lifted the pair beyond the previous double top resistance near the 1.2645 region and seemed rather unaffected by a combination of negative factors. The GBP bulls largely shrugged off the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, especially after the latest round of EU-UK talks ended without any significant progress on key issues. The EU's chief negotiator Michel said that the new deal must be sealed by October 31 at the latest and the door is still open to a transition period extension. Meanwhile, a senior UK negotiating official told Reuters that October is too late for a deal with and that we need to work intensively now, and into July.

Even a strong intraday pickup in the US dollar demand, which got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report, also did little to hinder the pair's move up to the highest level since March 11. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 2.509 million jobs in May as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a loss of 8 million jobs. Adding to this, the unemployment rates unexpectedly fell to 13.3% as again market expectations for a big jump to 19.8% from 14.7% in April. The pair rallied further beyond the 1.2700 mark, albeit slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts prompted some profit-taking and led to a modest 60-65 pips pullback from daily tops.

Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on environment kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven greenback and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The upbeat market mood remained well supported by growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, especially after the easing of lockdowns in major economies. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2700 mark and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. That said, Brexit-related headlines might influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair needs to find acceptance beyond an important confluence hurdle in order to confirm a fresh bullish breakout. The mentioned comprises of the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, which is followed by the

1.2725-30 region. A sustained strength might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2875-85 area.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might now find some support near the 1.2640-35 level ahead of the 1.2600 round-figure mark. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the slide near 100-day SMA, around the 1.2555-50 region. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark en-route 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2465-60 zone.