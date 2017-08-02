GBP/USD analysis: bullish towards 1.2600 and beyond

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2531

The GBP/USD pair held on to gains, ending the day not far from Tuesday's high of 1.2545, with buying interest defending the downside at 1.2470 ever since the day started. The UK Parliament is set to give the final vote on the Brexit bill by the end of the day. The House of Commons is discussing a set of amendments particularly aimed to define the key principles for the negotiation process. The bill still needs to pass through the House of Lords, later this month, before PM May is finally able to pull the trigger on the Art. 50 of the Lisbon treaty. From a technical point of view, the pair is unable to clearly confirm the break of the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1986/1.2705 rally at the current level, maintaining a neutral-to-bullish stance intraday, given that in the 4 hours chart, the mentioned daily bottom matches a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are standing directionless within positive territory.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2425 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2545 1.2590 1.2640

