GBP/USD analysis: bullish momentum to accelerate beyond 1.3265

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3197

The Pound had its best week in over two months against the greenback, rising up to 1.3223 on Friday to settle around the 1.3200 mark. The UK currency got help from encouraging local data, as industrial production rose by 0.2% in July, while on yearly basis output rose 0.4%. Manufacturing production increased by 0.5% in the month, and by 1.9% when compared to a year earlier, a significant improve for the beginning of the third quarter. Also, the UK's July goods trade deficit stood at £11.58 billion slightly below the £11.95 deficit expected. Anyway, market's choice to dump the dollar was the main driver for the GBP/USD pair's rally. Brexit headlines and the subsequent concerns have been left aside lately, but the lack of progress in negotiations hang over the Pound as a Damocles´ sword, and negative news could see the pair falling as quick as it rose these last few days. For now, the technical picture favors additional advances, as in the daily chart, technical indicators maintain their strong upward momentum, despite being in overbought territory, with a logical bullish target being 1.3266, August monthly high. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north below the current level, having surpassed the 61.8% retracement of the August decline around 1.3080, while technical indicators have lost upward strength, but remain within overbought territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the upside.

Support levels: 1.3180 1.3130 1.3090

Resistance levels: 1.3225 1.3665 1.3300

