GBP/USD Analysis: Bullish momentum falters ahead of 200-DMA amid fresh coronavirus jitters

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the early uptick to four-week tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- Bulls looked past the announcement of £30 billion stimulus package by the UK government.
- The record rise in new coronavirus cases in the US boosted the greenback's safe-haven status.
The GBP/USD pair stood tall through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and shot to near four-week tops, albeit struggled to sustain at higher levels. The British pound remained well supported by the UK government's £30 billion stimulus package and hopes of a possible breakthrough in the post-Brexit negotiations. The intraday positive move lost steam just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.
The latest optimism over a swift global economic recovery turned out to be short-lived and faded rather quickly after the US reported over 60,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. This marked the highest single-day tally reported so far by any country. The record jump in the number took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp turnaround in the US equity markets. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and extended the retracement slide through the Asian session on Friday amid the prevalent risk-off mood. The fact that the coronavirus outbreak showed no signs of abating, the global flight to safety might continue to exert some pressure on the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. Apart from this, any fresh Brexit-related headlines might further influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the previous day’s sharp intraday pullback and a subsequent slide below the 1.2600 mark might have already set the stage for some additional weakness. Bears might now aim to test the 1.2535-30 horizontal support, which is followed by the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels now seems to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2465-60 support zone.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2600-10 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to aim back to challenge 200-day SMA, around the 1.2700 mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for further appreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
