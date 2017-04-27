GBP/USD analysis: bullish ahead of preliminary Q1 GDP

The GBP/USD pair surpassed its previous 2017 by a few pips, printing 1.2916 at the beginning of the European session, and settling above 1.2900. Grinding slowly higher, the absence of first-tier data or fresh Brexit headlines prevented the pair from advancing further, but the outlook remains bullish for the pair, although it will suffer a macroeconomic challenge this Friday, when it will release the first estimate of the Q1 GDP. The economy is expected to have grew by 0.4% in the three months to March, following a 0.7% advance in the previous quarter. In the meantime the pair remains near the mentioned high, and the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains above a recovering 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator continues consolidating near overbought levels and the Momentum indicator within positive territory. An acceleration through 1.2920, should favor additional gains, towards 1.2960 first, and up to 1.2710 afterwards.

