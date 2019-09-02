GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2064
- UK PM Johnson against an election or a delay in Brexit.
- UK Markit Manufacturing PMI down to 57.5 in August, its lowest in over seven years.
- GBP/USD approaching 1.2014, the multi-year low set last August, at risk of breaking lower.
The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.2100 mark as the battle between UK PM Johnson and MPs continues to escalate. The Parliament is set to return from recess this Tuesday, but PM Johnson suspended it starting Monday 9, in the hopes of preventing MPs from passing legislation that won’t let the UK crash out of the EU without a deal. The possibility of a snap election sounded loud, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would support it if it prevents a hard-Brexit. MPs, in the meantime, are aiming to put to vote this Tuesday a bill to force PM Johnson to ask for a three-month extension for Brexit, until January 31st.
UK data adds pressure on Pound
Adding pressure on Sterling, the August Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.4 from 48, printing its lowest reading in over seven years. PM Johnson made a surprise statement at the doors of Downing Street, calling for MPs to vote in line with the Government and not to weaken the UK negotiation´s position or ask for another useless delay. He added that he doesn’t want an election, and believes that the people neither want it. During the upcoming Asian session, the kingdom will release the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for August, previously at 0.1%. This Tuesday, the macroeconomic calendar includes the August Markit Construction PMI, foreseen at 45.9 from the previous 45.3.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2035 to settle in the 1.2060 region, retaining the sour tone according to technical readings, as the pair accelerated south after losing a relevant Fibonacci support at around 1.2135. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA still above the 100 SMA and this last a handful of pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart continue heading south with moderate bearish strength, anyway favoring another leg lower for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2130 1.2085 1.2040
Resistance levels: 1.2210 1.2250 1.2290
