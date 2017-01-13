GBP/USD analysis: Brexit woes take center stage

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2165

The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since last October this past week, and closed a second consecutive one with losses, hit once again by Brexit's concerns. Despite broad dollar's weakness, the Pound was unable to sustain gains, with Wednesday's decline fueled by news that Prime Minister Theresa May, will outline the government's Brexit strategy next Tuesday. Her wording over the previous weekend, suggested that May is more interested in keeping the borders under control than on retaining access to the EU single market. Despite she later stated that the media misunderstood her words, the damage was already done. Also, during the upcoming week, the UK High Court will likely unveil its decision on whether the Parliament has to vote, or not, on the date of the beginning of Brexit. Despite closing flat on Friday, the pair is poised to extend its decline, as in the daily chart, a bearish 20 DMA keeps capping the upside, while the RSI indicator heads north around 38, although the Momentum indicator lacks directional strength, but holds within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator heads south around 44, supporting some further slides despite the diverging Momentum.

Support levels: 1.2130 1.2080 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD