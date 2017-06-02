GBP/USD analysis: Brexit woes keeping Pound subdued

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2464

The GBP/USD pair fell for a third consecutive day, settling around 1.2460 after posting a daily low of 1.2427 at the beginning of the European session. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK this Monday, with attention centered in the ongoing Parliament discussion over the Brexit bill. Policymakers are willing to make amendments to May's proposal, but the government said that they won't allow any Brexit legislation that attempts to keep Britain inside the EU. The House will vote next Wednesday, and in the meantime, tensions surrounding the matter will likely keep the Pound subdued. Short term technical readings are biased towards the downside, supporting additional declines ahead, particularly on a break below the mentioned low, as the level stands for the 38.2% retracement of this year's bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has turned south above the current level, now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the same rally at 1.2530, while the Momentum indicator has bounced from oversold readings, heading north below its 100 level, and the RSI indicator consolidates around 37.

Support levels: 1.2425 1.2390 1.2350

Resistance levels: 1.2495 1.2540 1.2585

