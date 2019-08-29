GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2175
- UK MPs running against the clock to block a no-deal Brexit.
- Tory leaderships resign amid PM Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament.
- GBP/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below 1.2140/50 support.
The GBP/USD pair spent the day consolidating around 1.2200, amid the uncertainty surrounding Brexit developments. The EU and the UK continued to discuss whether if it´s possible to make alternative arrangements for the Irish backstop, although there are little chances of that happening. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson resigned as Scottish Tory leader, while George Young has resigned as Tory whip in the House of Lords over UK PM Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament. Meanwhile, Labours are still open to call a no-confidence vote on the MPs, which needs to take place early September. During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey for August, seen at -12 vs. the previous -11. Later on Friday, the UK will release July money data. The pair edged lower during US trading hours, as encouraging US-China related headlines underpinned the greenback.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is sliding below a critical Fibonacci level, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 1.2220. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below its 20 and 200 SMA, both gaining bearish strength just above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, and at fresh weekly lows. The 100 SMA in the mentioned chart lacks directional strength, a couple of pips above the next Fibonacci level at 1.2145, making of the 1.2150 price zone the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2150 1.2110 1.2075
Resistance levels: 1.2225 1.2260 1.2295
