GBP/USD analysis: Brexit weighs, attention on PMIs

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2288

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2345 early Asia, adding measly 10 pips to its Friday's close, but quickly retreated during European trading hours, to settle 1.2287. There was no catalyst behind the decline but renewed dollar's demand, although concerns about upcoming Brexit persist. In the news, there were reports that UK's PM, Theresa May, plans to stop EU migrants from claiming benefits as part of Brexit negotiations. The plan would affect over 300,000 EU migrants living in the UK who receive in-work benefits. This Tuesday, both economies will release their final December manufacturing PMIs, with US ones expected to receive upward revisions. Technically, and with the price back below the 1.2300 level, the risk has turned towards the downside for the GBP/USD pair, although it would need to break below 1.2260, the immediate support, to confirm a new leg lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is holding a few pips above a now horizontal 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads lower, still above its 100 level, while the RSI indicator entered negative territory, currently around 47.

Support levels: 1.2260 1.2220 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2435

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD