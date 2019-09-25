GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2354

The UK Parliament resumed activity after PM Johnson’s suspension.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar said that the UK must table written proposals in two weeks.

GBP/USD near a critical Fibonacci support at 1.2340, bearish case firmer below it.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2348 its lowest in over a week, as political uncertainty undermined Sterling. The UK Parliament resumed activity after the UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s suspension, with MPs engaging in a blame discussion without clearly indicating what they would do next. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has accused MPs of being cowards, adding that the Parliament “is dead,” later stating that the government will comply with Benn law on delaying Brexit. Meanwhile, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, said that Brexit negotiations had seen significant movement in recent weeks, while Irish PM Leo Varadkar said that the UK must table written proposals to solve the Irish border issue before the next EU summit that would take place mid-October. UK PM Johnson addressed MPs in the American afternoon, calling upon opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence in his government or stand aside and vote for whatever deal Johnson gets.

This Thursday, the UK will release the September GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, seen at -14 in September, unchanged from August reading. Political noise, however, would likely continue to overshadow macroeconomic data.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading just a few pips above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.2340, a relevant support that if broken, could lead to a steeper decline during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading below its 20 and 100 SMA, below this last for the first time since September 4. Technical indicators have pared their declines, but remain within negative levels and with the RSI around oversold readings, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2340 1.2300 1.2265

Resistance levels: 1.2395 1.2430 1.2475