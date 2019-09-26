GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2331
- The blame-game continues within the UK Parliament, without a clear idea on Brexit.
- Fitch issued a report indicating the disruptive risks of a hard-Brexit.
- GBP/USD bounced after flirting with 1.2300, still at risk of falling further.
The GBP/USD pair retained the negative tone seen on previous updates, extending its weekly decline to 1.2302, its lowest in two weeks. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, but the never-ending Brexit drama continued. After resuming activity following a short-lived suspension, the UK Parliament criticized PM Johnson’s combative language but continues to lack consensus on what to do news with Brexit. A spokesman for the of the PM said this Thursday that they had a very long way to go to secure a Brexit deal with the European Union, adding to the ongoing uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Fitch rating agency said that a 'no-deal' Brexit would put significant short-term pressure on the UK corporate sector amid possible disruption at borders, weaken Sterling and push the kingdom into recession.
During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release the September GFK Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at -14, matching August figure. There’s no other figure scheduled for release this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is seesawing around the 38.2% retracement of the rally measured between 1.1957 and 1.2581 and seems that buyers are struggling to defend the area. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart keep the risk skewed to the downside, as the pair is developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter accelerating its decline above the larger one. The 200 SMA converges with the 50% retracement of the same advance at 1.2270, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum heading firmly lower and the RSI barely recovering from oversold levels, this last, falling short of suggesting an upcoming advance. The key is the mentioned 1.2270 level, as if the pair breaks below it, a steeper decline could be expected for this Friday.
Support levels: 1.2305 1.2270 1.2225
Resistance levels: 1.2395 1.2430 1.2475
