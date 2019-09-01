GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2164

UK PM Johnson using Parliament’s suspension as negotiation toll.

Michael Gove outraged rebel MPs by hinting the government could ignore no-deal laws.

GBP/USD pressuring a Fibonacci support, en route to test 1.2014.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower for a third consecutive day Friday, closing the week in the 1.2160 price zone, not far from a low at 1.2138. UK PM Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit, took a toll on Pound these last few days.

Brexit is coming on October 31st

UK PM Johnson justified his action saying that it was less likely for the EU to give the UK the deal that they need if they thought Brexit could be stopped, blaming the opposition for harming chances of getting a “good deal with Brussels.” Over the weekend, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for no-deal, insisted that there would be no food shortages in the UK in the case of a hard Brexit, but refused to rule out the possibility that the government could ignore any law passed by parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit, outraging MPs from both sides.

This Monday, Markit will publish the UK Manufacturing PMI for August, foreseen at 48.4 from a previous 48.0, and the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for the same month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is at a brink of resuming its decline, as it’s barely holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, after failing to surpass the 50% retracement of the same slump earlier in the week. In the daily chart, the pair is resting above a directionless 20 DMA which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level, while the larger moving averages keep heading firmly lower well above the current level. Technical indicators have turned south, the Momentum in neutral territory but the RSI at 44. In the 4 hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as indicators head lower within negative levels, with the RSI having extended to the current 39 level, as a bearish 20 SMA at around 1.2210 rejected bulls, now providing a relevant resistance.

Support levels: 1.2130 1.2085 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2210 1.2250 1.2290