- GBP/USD witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday amid renewed Brexit optimism.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the strong move up.
- The intraday momentum lost steam amid persistent Brexit uncertainties and fresh coronavirus jitters.
A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to catch some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and rally back above the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The British pound got a strong boost in reaction to the UK Brexit minister, Michale Gove's optimistic remarks over the weekend. In a BBC interview, Gove said that the door is “still ajar” for post-Brexit talks to continue with the European Union if officials in the bloc change their position on key points. It is worth recalling that negotiations between the UK and the EU had stalled amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues. Gove's remarks, however, offered a glimmer of hope and prompted traders to unwind their bearish GBP bets.
On the other hand, the safe-haven US dollar was being weighed down by reviving hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus and expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year boosted investors' confidence. The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that legislation on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the election on November 3. Investors, however, were unconvinced that a deal will be reached with Republicans before the self-imposed Tuesday deadline by Pelosi. This, along with worries that a steep rise in coronavirus cases could lead to fresh lockdown measures and prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery, kept a lid on the latest optimism.
The pair started losing momentum near the 1.3025 region and retreated around 85 pips from daily tops. The intraday pullback came after the UK Brexit Negotiator, Michel Frost, said that there is no point on resuming talks. Adding to this, Gove affirmed that the UK is ready for an “Australian-style” exit from the Union. Despite the fall, the pair managed to end the day with notable gains and held steady below mid-1.2900s through the Asian session on Tuesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the release of housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus. Traders will also take cues from developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus and the coronavirus saga.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong positive momentum faltered near a resistance marked by a one-week-old descending trend-line. The downside, however, remained cushioned near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Some follow-through weakness below the mentioned support, currently around the 1.2935 region, might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards testing sub-1.2900 level. This is followed by a strong horizontal support near the 1.2865-60 region, which if broken decisively will pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, the 1.3000 mark might act as immediate resistance and is followed by the trend-line resistance, around the 1.3025-30 region. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards monthly swing highs, around the 1.3080-85 region. A sustained strength above the 1.3100 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.3200 level.
