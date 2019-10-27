GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2826
- The European Union will decide for how long it would grant a Brexit extension.
- UK Parliament likely to reject PM Johnson’s motion for a snap election in December.
- GBP/USD hovering around the 23.6% retracement of October rally, bearish below 1.2785.
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3012 at the beginning of the week, the highest since last May, but closed it in the red around 1.2830, as there’s no light at the end of the Brexit tunnel. After the Parliament rejected UK PM Johnson’s latest deal, the multiple options available have pushed speculative interest away from Pound. Johnson was forced to ask for an extension, but also put up a motion for a snap election next December 12. It seems unlikely it would get enough support from MPs. In the meantime, the EU has granted an extension but still didn’t informed for how long, something that will probably be unveiled early this week. The long-supported menace to leave the EU with or without a deal from PM Johnson has lost strength. The decline was limited just because the market does not believe the UK will crash out of the Union this week.
This Monday, the UK will see the release of the CBI Distributive Trades Survey-Realized. The market is anticipating sales to have plummeted, with the index seen at -25% from a previous -16%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair closed the week around the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, and the daily chart shows that the risk remains skewed to the upside, as it’s developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA heading north above the 100 DMA. Technical indicators have barely corrected overbought conditions, with the Momentum aiming to resume its advance and the RSI around 63, suggesting sellers are not yet convinced. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators have remained within negative levels, while the pair developed below a bearish 20 SMA.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2785 1.2740
Resistance levels: 1.2860 1.2895 1.2930
