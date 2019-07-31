GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2153

BOE to have a Super Thursday, with updates on monetary policy and inflation expectations.

The dollar firmed up following a less-dovish than anticipated US Fed’s decision.

GBP/USD holding a few pips above its multi-year low of 1.2118, the immediate support.

The GBP/USD pair recovered up to 1.2249 this Wednesday, as the market put Brexit-related turmoil temporarily aside. The greenback traded with a soft tone during the first half of the day due to investors’ cautious stance ahead of the FOMC’s decision. A less-dovish than anticipated outcome sent the pair back south, as not only the dollar got benefited from the news, but Brexit chaos persists in the background. The pair finished the day at around 1.2150.

The Bank of England will have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, and speculative interest is eagerly waiting for what Carney & Co. have to say about the latest escalation of hard-Brexit chances. So far, the central bank has been quite optimistic, with policymakers inclined to a rate hike rather than a cut. The BOE will also publish its quarterly inflation report, and the event will end with a speech from Governor Carney. Ahead of it, Markit will release the July Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 47.7. vs. the previous 48.0.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The 4 hours chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that the intraday advance was contained by selling interest at around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps the dominant bearish trend firmly in place, moreover considering the 100 and 200 SMA also head south although far above the shorter one. The Momentum indicator recovered within negative territory but is losing strength upward, while the RSI indicator already resumed its decline after correcting extreme oversold conditions, in line with further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2195 1.2230 1.2265