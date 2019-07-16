GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2406
- UK PM candidates said that the Irish backstop is “dead,” fueling concerns about a hard-Brexit.
- UK employment data overall robust, but overshadowed by Brexit concerns.
- GBP/USD bearish momentum could accelerate on a break below 1.2360.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2395, a level that was last seen in April 2017, as Brexit uncertainty keeps spooking investors away from the Pound. The UK released its latest employment data, which was overall strong, as the unemployment rate in the three months to May held as expected at 3.8%, while wages in the same period grew by more than expected, up by 3.6% YoY excluding bonus, posting the fastest wage growth in real terms in almost four years. The number of people unemployed was of 38.0K worse than the 22.8K expected, the only negative line within the report. However, market participants chose to sell Sterling on the back of comments from PM candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, both said that the Irish backstop is “dead” adding that they will take it away from any future negotiation with the EU. European politicians have repeatedly said that they won’t renegotiate the withdrawal deal, hence, fears of a hard-Brexit increased.
The UK will release June inflation data this Wednesday, seen steady at 2.0% YoY. The core yearly CPI is expected at 1.8% vs. the previous 1.7%. Inflation, besides not being a concern, will probably be also overshadowed by Brexit chaos.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips above the mentioned multi-year low, and at risk of falling further, according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it fell further below a bearish 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages gain downward strength above the shorter one. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned accelerated its decline within negative levels, now at fresh July lows, while the RSI indicator also heads south, despite being in extreme oversold territory. The pair has a strong static support around 1.2360, where it bottomed several times between March and April 2017.
Support levels: 1.2395 1.2360 1.2325
Resistance levels: 1.2430 1.2475 1.2510
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
