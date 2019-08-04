GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2163

Odds for a hard-Brexit on the rise to prevent Pound’s advance.

Dollar’s weakness just enough to make the slide slower.

GBP/USD at risk of losing the 1.2000 level and re-test post-referendum lows.

The GBP/USD pair has spent Friday in consolidative mode, recovering on broad dollar’s weakness yet closing a third consecutive week in the red around 1.2160. The UK Construction PMI, released Friday came in at 45.3 for July, better than the previous 43.1 although missing the market’s expectations of 46.0. The limited upward potential of Sterling has to do with increased odds of a no-deal Brexit after Boris Johnson became the UK PM. News out during the weekend should keep investors worried about a hard Brexit, as one of Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, said that MPC won’t be able to prevent the UK leaving the Union on October 31, as given the ongoing recess, they won’t be able to call for a no-confidence vote until September. In such a scenario, Cummings said that they could call for elections in October, and leave without a deal anyway.

This Monday, the UK will see the release of the Markit Services PMI for July, foreseen matching the previous monthly reading with 52.2.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, and at risk of extending its decline due to Brexit turmoil. In the daily chart, the pair is trading far below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading sharply lower at around 1.2400 and the larger ones in the 1.28/1.29 region, losing relevance for the upcoming days although reflecting the current negative sentiment toward the Pound. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within oversold levels, the Momentum recovering modestly and the RSI still flat. In the 4 hours chart, the pair settled a few pips above a directionless 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator lost strength upward just below its mid-line while the RSI indicator advances modestly at 45, all of which suggest a limited upward potential. The pair could recover on an extension beyond 1.2220, but sellers will likely take their chances at higher levels.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2220 1.2260