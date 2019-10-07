GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2293

The Pound suffered after the EU rejected the latest UK PM Johnson’s proposal.

UK sales, according to the British Retail Consortium, collapsed in September.

GBP/USD to gain downward traction once below 1.2270, the immediate support.

The GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, trimming part of its early losses ahead of the close, ending the day just above 1.2300. Brexit uncertainties kept Sterling under pressure, as, despite UK PM Boris Johnson called his latest proposal “very fair and reasonable,” it had no success within European counterparts. Johnson had spoken with French President Macron, with the latest demanding some clarity about a possible deal before October 17, when the next EU Council summit will take place.

The blame-game continues, as the UK is deterred from leaving the EU next October 31st, whether they get a new deal or not, while the EU won’t pass any option to the Irish backstop that includes a border within the Irish island. Data coming from the UK added pressure on the Pound as the British Retail Consortium reported sales were down 1.7% on an annual like-for-like basis, the worst September reading since records began. This Tuesday, BOE’s Governor Carney is scheduled to speak out climate change at the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure Summit, in Tokyo

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bearish, according to the 4 hours chart, as the price continues to battle around its 20 and 200 SMA, unable to advance beyond them. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI also extends its decline currently at 46, suggesting a steeper decline ahead, particularly if the pair breaks below 1.2270, the 50% retracement of the latest daily run and the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2180

Resistance levels: 1.2365 1.2400 1.3440