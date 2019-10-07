GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2293
- The Pound suffered after the EU rejected the latest UK PM Johnson’s proposal.
- UK sales, according to the British Retail Consortium, collapsed in September.
- GBP/USD to gain downward traction once below 1.2270, the immediate support.
The GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, trimming part of its early losses ahead of the close, ending the day just above 1.2300. Brexit uncertainties kept Sterling under pressure, as, despite UK PM Boris Johnson called his latest proposal “very fair and reasonable,” it had no success within European counterparts. Johnson had spoken with French President Macron, with the latest demanding some clarity about a possible deal before October 17, when the next EU Council summit will take place.
The blame-game continues, as the UK is deterred from leaving the EU next October 31st, whether they get a new deal or not, while the EU won’t pass any option to the Irish backstop that includes a border within the Irish island. Data coming from the UK added pressure on the Pound as the British Retail Consortium reported sales were down 1.7% on an annual like-for-like basis, the worst September reading since records began. This Tuesday, BOE’s Governor Carney is scheduled to speak out climate change at the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure Summit, in Tokyo
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is bearish, according to the 4 hours chart, as the price continues to battle around its 20 and 200 SMA, unable to advance beyond them. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI also extends its decline currently at 46, suggesting a steeper decline ahead, particularly if the pair breaks below 1.2270, the 50% retracement of the latest daily run and the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2180
Resistance levels: 1.2365 1.2400 1.3440
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.