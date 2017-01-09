GBP/USD analysis: Brexit negotiations going nowhere and so the Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2950

The GBP/USD pair recovered up to 1.2995 on Friday and on the back of poor US employment data, ending the day, and the week marginally higher at 1.2950. A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar kept the pair within a limited range these last few days, alongside with headlines indicating another round of tough Brexit negotiations. During the week, EU chief negotiator, Michael Barnier, said that "no progress" was made on substantial issues, while EU Junker stated that none of the UK's Brexit position papers were satisfactory. The base of the conflict is that the EU wants to settle the Brexit bill before moving any further, while the UK refuses to talk money and wants to agree on future trade first. UK Brexit minister, David Davis was on the wires over the weekend, insisting that there was no legal obligation that force the UK to pay for EU projects after leaving the bloc, also calling Barnier "silly," as according to Davis, progress was actually made. Anyway, uncertainty over the matter prevented the pair from regaining the 1.3000 level, and will likely remain as a market motor in the days to come, alongside with risk sentiment. From a technical point of view the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance in the daily chart, as the price settled above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere within positive territory. The pair, however, settled below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline around 1.2965, a level that proved strong since mid August. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is quite alike, with the price above horizontals 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both within a well-limited range, and technical indicators heading nowhere within positive territory. The 50% retracement of the mentioned decline stands around 1.3030, a probable bullish target in the case of a Pound's rally.

Support levels: 1.2910 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.2995 1.3030

