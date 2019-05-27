GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2680
- The UK will release Inflation Report Hearings this Monday.
- Chances of a hard-landing after PM May's failure increased, Sterling among the weakest.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the beginning of the week, heading into Tuesday opening trading at around 1.2680, not far from a daily low of 1.2666. The Sterling remains weak on the back of Brexit uncertainty, and increasing fears about May´s replacement being a Brexiteer, which should signify that the future PM wouldn't hesitate to leave without a deal. So far, former Brexit Minister Boris Johnson is the favorite, although Interior Minister Sajid Javid announced he will be running as a candidate to replace Mrs. May. Give that the UK celebrated the Spring Bank Holiday, the kingdom didn't release significant data. During the upcoming European session, the UK will publish April BBA Mortgage Approvals and the Inflation Report Hearings.
The GBP/USD pair has lost the short-term positive momentum seen at the end of the previous week, moreover after testing the 23.6% retracement of the latest bearish run at 1.2740, and failing to extend gains beyond it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair hovers around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators eased, the Momentum heading lower above its 100 level, while the RSI stabilized around 44, leaning the scale toward the downside.
Support levels: 1.2640 1.2605 1.2580
Resistance levels: 1.2695 1.2740 1.2785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.