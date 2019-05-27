GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2680

The UK will release Inflation Report Hearings this Monday.

Chances of a hard-landing after PM May's failure increased, Sterling among the weakest.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the beginning of the week, heading into Tuesday opening trading at around 1.2680, not far from a daily low of 1.2666. The Sterling remains weak on the back of Brexit uncertainty, and increasing fears about May´s replacement being a Brexiteer, which should signify that the future PM wouldn't hesitate to leave without a deal. So far, former Brexit Minister Boris Johnson is the favorite, although Interior Minister Sajid Javid announced he will be running as a candidate to replace Mrs. May. Give that the UK celebrated the Spring Bank Holiday, the kingdom didn't release significant data. During the upcoming European session, the UK will publish April BBA Mortgage Approvals and the Inflation Report Hearings.

The GBP/USD pair has lost the short-term positive momentum seen at the end of the previous week, moreover after testing the 23.6% retracement of the latest bearish run at 1.2740, and failing to extend gains beyond it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair hovers around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators eased, the Momentum heading lower above its 100 level, while the RSI stabilized around 44, leaning the scale toward the downside.

Support levels: 1.2640 1.2605 1.2580

Resistance levels: 1.2695 1.2740 1.2785

