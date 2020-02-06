GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit jitters continue to undermine sterling, remains vulnerable

GBP/USD gained some intraday traction following the release of UK Services PMI.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit, stronger USD prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, falling over 110 pips from daily tops. The British pound initially gained some positive traction and assisted the pair to build on the previous session's positive move following an upward revision of the January UK Services PMI, which came in at 53.9 as against 52.9 estimated previously. However, a combination of factors – including a stronger USD and Brexit-related tensions – kept a lid on any subsequent strength, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

Bulls seemed reluctant amid Brexit concers

The greenback added to its recent gains and was further supported by the risk-on mood-led upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost on Wednesday after Sky News reported that UK scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Adding to this, news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.

The USD rallied to two-month tops on the back of upbeat domestic data, which showed that private-sector employers added 291K new jobs in January – the best since May 2015. Meanwhile, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also came in better than market expectations and edged higher to 55.5 in January as compared 55 previous, indicating that the underlying economy remained on solid footing.

On the other hand, concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year continued undermining the sterling. The intraday selling aggravated further on news that the EU is planning to rewrite the MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive), which may directly affect the City of London financial industry in the post-Brexit era. The pair tumbled in reaction to the headlines, albeit managed to find some support ahead of mid-1.2900s and finally settled around 45 pips off daily swing lows.

The overnight attempted bounce lacked any strong follow-through and the pair held on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the 1.2915-10 confluence support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The mentioned support comprises of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.3516 positive move, which if broken would expose the 1.2830-25 horizontal support ahead of the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 2735-30 region, en-route the very important 200-day SMA support – sub-1.2700 levels.

On the flip side, the 1.3020-25 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the overnight swing high, around the 1.3070 area. Sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark before eventually aiming to test 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.3145-50 region.