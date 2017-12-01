GBP/USD analysis: Brexit concerns offset dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2182

Pound's rally against the greenback was short-lived, with the GBP/USD pair ending the day in the red below the 1.2200 mark. Dollar's broad weakness sent the pair up to 1.2316 in the London session, but was not enough to offset concerns about the upcoming Brexit. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK this Thursday, although news that Theresa May will deliver a Brexit speech next Tuesday put investors in alert. The PM will likely set out the guidelines of the government's Brexit strategy, ahead of the court ruling on whether the Parliament should be given or not, a vote on the timing of the start of Britain's exit from the EU. The GBP/USD pair gave back all of its Wednesday gains, having been unable to recover above the 61.8% retracement of its latest decline between 1.2343 and 1.2130 at 1.2280, now trading also below the 38.2% retracement of the same decline, indicating how strong the dominant bearish trend is. In the 4 hours chart, the price is pressuring a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, with the RSI already within negative territory, supporting a bearish extension for this last day of the week.

Support levels: 1.2130 1.2080 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2225 1.2280 1.2330

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD