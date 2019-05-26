GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2711

The UK celebrates the Spring Bank Holiday this Monday.

PM May resigned, Boris Johnson the favorite to replace her.

The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day Friday to close the week unchanged at 1.2710, extending the recovery from a fresh multi-week low of 1.2604. PM May announced she will step down as Conservative leader next June 7 but will continue to serve as PM until a new leader is chosen. The Tory leadership's race begun with former Brexit Minister, Boris Johnson is so far the favorite. Mr. Johnson said Friday that the UK would leave the EU on October 31 whether or not they have a deal, adding that the verdict of the people had been "lost and muddled" in the parliamentary process. That said, the Brexit chaos persists, and chances of a hard-landing have increased. The latest GBP/USD recovery is therefore linked to the dollar's weakness, which means the bearish case is still the strongest. The UK will be out on holidays at the beginning of the week, amid the Spring Bank Holiday.

The GBP/USD pair recovery stalled a handful of pips below the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily slump at 1.2740, and the daily chart shows that it barely corrected extreme oversold conditions, as technical indicators barely bounced from multi-month lows, still lacking any kind of momentum. In the mentioned chart, the pair develops well below its moving averages, with the 20 DMA maintaining a strong bearish slope some 200 pips above the current level. In the 4 hours chart, the pair closed above its 20 SMA for the first time in three weeks, although the moving average maintains its bearish slope. Technical indicators entered positive ground, with the Momentum holding flat above its 100 level but the RSI already turning lower at around 52, limiting chances of a stronger advance.

Support levels: 1.2675 1.2640 1.2605

Resistance levels: 1.2740 1.2785 1.2815

