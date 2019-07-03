GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2578
- The UK Services PMI resulted in 50.2 in June, nearing stagnation.
- GBP/USD settles below 1.2600 for the first time in almost three weeks.
The GBP/USD pair fell for a third consecutive day, reaching a daily low of 1.2556 and finishing the day not far above this last. Following dismal readings related to manufacturing and construction output, Markit released this Wednesday the UK services PMI for June, which came in at 50.2, nearing stagnation. According to the official report, “subdued activity was often attributed to sluggish domestic economic conditions and greater risk aversion among clients in response to ongoing Brexit uncertainty.” Meanwhile, UK PM candidate, Boris Johnson, said that he doesn't think that parliament is going to want to stop Brexit. Later in the day, BOE’s MPC Cunliffe stated that the risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair is technically bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA accelerating its decline below the larger moving averages currently at 1.2635. The Momentum indicator has bounced from its daily low, heading higher but still well below its mid-line, while the RSI indicator hovers near 30. All in one, the risk remains skewed to the downside with increased chances of an upward corrective movement appearing if the pair surges beyond the mentioned 1.2635 area.
Support levels: 1.2585 1.2535 1.2490
Resistance levels: 1.2630 1.2665 1.2700
