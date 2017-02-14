GBP/USD analysis: break below 1.2430 required to see further slides

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2466

The Pound fell to a daily low of 1.2443, but not because of Yellen's hawkish stance before the Senate Banking Committee, but because of shockingly highs wholesale inflation figures. In fact, such low was achieved during the London session, with the pair confined to a tight 50 pips range afterwards, with the Sterling still reluctant to give up to dollar's strength. UK CPI rose 1.8% in January when compared to a year earlier, its highest level in almost three years, even despite the MoM reading came in at -0.5%. Producer price inflation (input prices), meanwhile, surged to 20.5% from a revised previous 17% and well ahead of its 18.5% consensus forecast, due to rising energy costs. Output prices also rose by more-than-expected, but at a slower pace, up by 3.5% YoY from previous 2.8% and against an expected advance of 3.2%. It won't take long until producers pass rising cost on to consumers, with CPI now seen rising beyond 3.0% during the upcoming months. The big question is how tolerant the BOE will be and for how long. The pair maintains the neutral stance seen on previous updates, although there's an increasing bearish potential, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is now below a bearish 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator turns lower around its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 43. The pair has an immediate Fibonacci support at 1.2430 which if broken, can lead to a steady decline down to 1.2346, February low. The pair needs to firm up beyond 1.2540, on the other hand, to gain some bullish traction during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2390 1.2345

Resistance levels: 1.2500 1.2535 1.2585

