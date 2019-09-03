Increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit continues to weigh on the British Pound.

Strong rumours of a snap election further dented the already weaker sentiment.

All eyes remain glued to the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous week's losses and remained under some heavy selling pressure through Monday's trading session. The recent move by PM Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament has boosted odds of a no-deal Brexit scenario on October 31 and continued exerting bearish pressure on the major. The selling pressure aggravated further following Monday's disappointing release of UK manufacturing PMI, which dropped to more than seven-year low level of 47.4 in August.

Brexit remains at the centre stage

Adding to this, the incoming UK political headlines further dented the already weaker sentiment around the Sterling and collaborated to the ongoing downfall. In the latest developments, there were very strong rumours that a general election could be called this week that could take place before Brexit date. The UK lawmakers were said to have discussed the possibility of asking the parliament to approve a snap election with an aim to prevent the UK from exiting the European Union without a deal.



The pair remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday and momentarily slipped below the key 1.20 psychological mark for the first time since January 2017 ahead of a crucial day in the UK parliament. MPs are aiming to table an emergency motion to force PM Johnson to ask for a three-month extension to January 31. Meanwhile, Tuesday's release of UK construction PMI is likely to be overshadowed by the showdown in the UK parliament, which should act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair last week confirmed a breakthrough a bearish continuation – flag chart pattern – and hence, remains vulnerable to extend the ongoing downfall. A follow-through weakness below the 1.20 handle, leading to a subsequent break through October 2016 and January 2017 swing lows support – around the 1.1985-80 region – will further reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.1900 round figure mark.



On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near mid-1.2000s, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2100 handle, towards testing the 1.2115-20 horizontal resistance. However, any subsequent seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2160-70 strong hurdle.