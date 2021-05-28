GBP/USD

Upside risks controlled the British Pound against the US Dollar on Thursday. The GBP/USD currency pair climbed by 115 pips or 0.82% during yesterday's trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers could be near the 1.4240 area.

However, the currency exchange rate might make a brief pullback towards the weekly pivot point at 1.4155 within this session.