The GBP/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.4130 on Monday. As a result, the Pound Sterling surged by 46 pips or 0.32% against the US Dollar during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could pressure the exchange rate higher towards the 1.4220 level within this session.

However, buyers might encounter resistance at 1.4200 during the following trading session.

EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.

GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.

XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops

Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.

SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation

SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining. 

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment

The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.

