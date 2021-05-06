GBP/USD
The resistance zone above the 1.3923 level held out. During the early hours of Thursday's trading, the GBP/USD rate had passed the support of the trend line, which pushed the rate up during this week. At mid-day, it was spotted that the rate was finding short term support in the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
In the case of the simple moving averages holding, the rate could once again make an attempt to pass the zone from 1.3923 to 1.3932. A breaking of this zone could result in a surge to the 1.3975 level.
On the other hand, a failure of the hourly simple moving averages to provide support would most likely result in a decline to the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3867.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
